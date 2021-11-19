Education Ministry rejects JC's extension of Ruel Reid's special leave

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica College (JC) chairman Michael Bernard says the Ministry of Education has rejected a recommendation by the school's board that the special leave of its embattled principal Ruel Reid be extended.

The board had reportedly approved a five-year extension of Reid's leave, which expires on Saturday.

"The priority of the Board is to maintain the current stability and status quo at the school and the Board therefore, once again, recommended that the special leave of Mr Reid be extended to facilitate the continued proper governance of the school," Bernard said in a statement on Friday.

"This, however, required the approval of the Ministry of Education, and such approval was not granted," he added.

In light of this decision by the ministry, Bernard said the board of Jamaica College has been working over the past few days to conclude arrangements for dealing with the active role of principal of Jamaica College, having regard to the fact that Reid's leaves expires Saturday

"The discussions are at an advanced stage and, as would be expected, are of a confidential nature. The Board fully expects them to be successfully concluded shortly at which time a further update will be given," assured Bernard.

The statement, according to Bernard, was issued "to clarify several misconceptions and misunderstandings in the public domain".

To that end, Bernard highlighted that since 2016, when Reid ceased active duty as principal of Jamaica College, "the school has paid no salary or other emoluments" to Reid.

"JC is aware of the fact that criminal charges have been laid against Mr Reid, but has no evidence that can support a disciplinary hearing which could lead to his termination. This despite assiduous attempts to secure such evidence," stated Bernard.

He also suggested that there is no “upheaval” or “protest” at Jamaica College, and there have been "no resignations at the Board" relative to Reid's special leave.

However, the board chairman explained that "We can confirm that two executive members of the Jamaica College Old Boys Association, who are also executives of the PTA, have resigned from both bodies."

"There have been no 'mass' resignations as reported," declared Bernard.

Reid has been before the court since October 2019 on charges of defrauding the Ministry of Education and Caribbean Maritime University of millions of dollars.

He was forced to resign from the Andrew Holness Cabinet in March 2019.

The JC board had released him on secondment in March 2016 to serve as minister for an initial period of two years.