Education Ministry to launch extra lessons/homework component of NSLIP

Education Ministry to launch extra lessons/homework component of NSLIPTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education and Youth is to launch the Extra Lessons/Homework component of the National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP) this Easter Term.
The Ministry said it is designed to provide additional opportunities for learning by targeting students, particularly those with significant learning gaps.
In a bulletin issued by the Ministry, it was noted that the programme will allow students to engage curriculum content as follows: Grades one to three, core subject areas will be Mathematics, Language Arts and Integrated Studies; Grades four to nine – Mathematics, Language Arts/English Language, Science and Social Studies; Grades 10 and 11 – Mathematics and English Language along with subjects for external exams they are preparing to sit; while Grade 12: Pathways two and three – Mathematics and English Language.
According to the bulletin, the objective is to engage students, so that identified learning gaps are addressed, thereby allowing students to master critical concepts and skills.
It was also highlighted that the delivery of lessons will be supported by the designated online learning management system managed by EduFocal, the Learning Hub and One on One Educational Services Limited.
Through the online programme, students will be able to benefit from four hours of live engagement as well as unlimited access to the resources contained on the learning management system.
