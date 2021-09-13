Education Ministry to meet with Merl Grove Board amid management conflicts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, is to meet with the board of management of the Merl Grove High School in the wake of the recent suspension of the principal and amid reports of management conflicts at the senior administrative level.

Principal, Dr Marjorie Fullerton, was reportedly suspended by the board of management last Thursday following quarrels over conflicting governance styles at the school.

Shortly after, Merl Grove past students from the New York and Canadian chapters of their association joined their Jamaican counterparts and parents of current students in demanding that the suspension be immediately rescinded, stating that they had no confidence in Board Chairman David Hall, or other Board members.

In a Jamaica Observer report, Hall accused Fullerton of actions which “adversely impacted” the running of the school and denied that anything “untoward” had been done to her. He said the suspension was in keeping with the Education Code of 1980 under the Education Act.

Read: 'War' at Merl Grove High

In a statement today, the ministry said it is aware of the online petition calling for the immediate reinstatement of the principal and an apology from the Board.

It said it will seek to ascertain the facts in its meeting with the board and other stakeholders before making any comments on the matter.