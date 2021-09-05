Education Ministry warns public about laptop, tablet scam

Education Ministry warns public about laptop, tablet scamSunday, September 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is warning the public not to be taken by a scam aimed at getting them to pay money to an alleged local bank account in order to get a laptop or tablet.
The ministry, in a statement Sunday morning said that it is aware that students have been contacted via email advising that they are beneficiaries of either a 14-inch laptop or 10-inch tablet for which they are required to pay a $5,000 fee to a local bank account.
“This is a scam,” the ministry said.
The ministry said it has no email address using moe.schoolbenficiary.jm@gmail.com, nor is there any programme requiring students to pay a fee to obtain a laptop or tablet from the ministry through their schools.
“The provision of tablets and laptops through the official One Tablet or Laptop Per Child initiative does not require students to pay any money to receive the devices,” the statement said.
It is advising the public to be on the alert and not be fooled by this latest scamming attempt.
