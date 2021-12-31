Education minister says killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell is an act of brutality

Education minister says killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell is an act of brutalityFriday, December 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The killing of 10-old Jezariah Tyrell in the early hours of December 30 has been described as a “heinous, depraved act of brutality” by education minister Fayval Williams.
Police reports are that unknown assailants attacked the premises on Wildman Street in Central Kingston where Jezariah and members of her family lived, while they slept. The little girl was shot in the attack.
Williams, in a statement on Friday noted that the child, a student of the Holy Family Primary School, would have been on the cusp of preparation to resume school in the new year and new term.
“This wanton, callous attack on our citizens and especially on our children is heart-rending. It has robbed a child of the right to develop into her full potential and the society of a productive human being,” Williams said.
“No extenuating community dispute can excuse this dastardly act. Regrettably, we find ourselves once again, having to appeal to our citizens to share whatever information you can with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. We must not retreat into silence,” the minister added.
A curfew has since been imposed in sections of the war-torn Central Kingston community and the police have listed four men as wanted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy