Education minister says killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell is an act of brutality

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The killing of 10-old Jezariah Tyrell in the early hours of December 30 has been described as a “heinous, depraved act of brutality” by education minister Fayval Williams.

Police reports are that unknown assailants attacked the premises on Wildman Street in Central Kingston where Jezariah and members of her family lived, while they slept. The little girl was shot in the attack.

Williams, in a statement on Friday noted that the child, a student of the Holy Family Primary School, would have been on the cusp of preparation to resume school in the new year and new term.



“This wanton, callous attack on our citizens and especially on our children is heart-rending. It has robbed a child of the right to develop into her full potential and the society of a productive human being,” Williams said.

“No extenuating community dispute can excuse this dastardly act. Regrettably, we find ourselves once again, having to appeal to our citizens to share whatever information you can with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. We must not retreat into silence,” the minister added.

A curfew has since been imposed in sections of the war-torn Central Kingston community and the police have listed four men as wanted.