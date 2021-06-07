Education minister to discuss online learning with Diaspora

Education minister to discuss online learning with DiasporaMonday, June 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams is set to discuss how Jamaica's education system has handled the transition to online learning with the Diaspora later this week.
The minister is a scheduled guest on Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks' monthly chat series, Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks, which will take place on Thursday, June 10.
According to a statement from the ambassador, the theme for the discussion will be “Investing in our Children's Future”.
Marks outlined that during the online discussion, the minister will give an update on current areas of interest or concern in Jamaica as well as examine as well how the country's educational system has handled the change to the online system of learning.
''She will also examine its success amid the country's economic constraints,'' the statement said.
According to the statement, the minister of education was invited based on strong concerns expressed by members of the Diaspora about education in Jamaica and to get a first-hand account of how Jamaica was coping with online education, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ambassador also pointed to the concerns of the education einister, who in a recent speech said that “even if tomorrow morning all our children wake up and they are back in school, technology will remain a permanent part of the teaching and learning experience. We will continue to have technology in the hands of our students. So, our journey here is just beginning."
Marks noted that members of the Diaspora have been contributing towards the enhancement of education in Jamaica.
She noted, in particular, that various alumni organisations have donated hundreds of computers, tablets and other educational equipment and material to their various alma maters, as well as to the education ministry's tablet drive.
Marks said that the ''Let's Connect' With Ambassador Marks series offers members of the Diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with her about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government's policies and programmes as well as the embassy's activities.
