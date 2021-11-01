Education ministry continues to deliver audiovisual content

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information (MOEYI) continues to facilitate and enhance teaching and learning during the ongoing pandemic, through the provision of audiovisual lessons.

The lessons are being aired via the Ministry's eHomeSchool network (eHSN) and YouTube channel, and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

Students can access live and recorded lessons, news, and information, through eHSN-PRIMARY and eHSN-SECONDARY, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Households without cable can access the televised content using 'rabbit ear' antennas.

A total of 25 cable networks, including islandwide providers FLOW on channel 140, Digicel on channel six and Ready TV on channel 102, have agreed to carry the eHSN content.

Both channels are also available on the MoEYI's YouTube channel at eHSN-MOEYI Jamaica.

The ministry also continues to partner with PBCJ to air quality audiovisual content from the early-childhood to the secondary levels. Additional content continues to be available on the Digicel's GoLoud App and the BookFusion platform, where the Ministry's library is housed.

Resources, including audiovisual content, can be found at https://www.bookfusion.com/libraries/MOEYI.

The Primary Exit Profile (PEP) website, https://pep.moey.gov.jm/, is also available for stakeholders such as teachers, parents, and students to access resources that are aligned to the National Standards Curriculum.

The ministry's Resources App can also be downloaded from the Google Play store, and parents, teachers and students are encouraged to install and make use of the App.

For additional information or queries, individuals may contact the regional office in their parish.