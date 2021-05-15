Education ministry seeks to give voice to the youth, says Morgan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is seeking to include the voice of the youth in its decision making processes.

This is according to State Minister Robert Morgan who was speaking at a press conference held on Friday, May 14, at the Ministry's National Heroes Circle offices in Kingston.

The conference was held to introduce the national youth leaders who have been appointed to the Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica (YACJ), as well as those who have been elected to serve on the executives of the National Youth Council of Jamaica (NYCJ) and Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students (JUTS).

“A big part of the conversation taking place … is the importance of the youth voice in our society,” Morgan said.

He also encouraged the youth to act responsibly and advocate for positive actions in the society.

Noting that many students have become disenfranchised due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan said it is vital to have young people on the ground who can relate and help to give them a voice through the ministry.

“I think the fact that we are in a pandemic is an even stronger reason why we need to have these programmes,” the minister said.

The 2021-2023 YACJ membership consists of 10 males and 10 females and will be co-chaired by Guidance Counsellor, Yanique Tracy and Project Engineer and Operations Technical Assistant, Orville Levy.

President-elect of the Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students for 2021-2023 is Christina Williams and the new chairman for the National Youth Council of Jamaica, for the period 2021-2023 is Chevaughn Brown.