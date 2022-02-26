Edwin Allen, JC win 4x200m at Gibson/McCook Relays

Edwin Allen, JC win 4x200m at Gibson/McCook RelaysSaturday, February 26, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Edwin Allen High Class 1 girls added a second relay title at the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays at the national stadium on Saturday after easily winning the girls 4x200 metre race.
After their record run in the 4x100m, the Edwin Allen girls clocked 1:35.91 seconds to win the event well ahead of Immaculate Conception High - 1:38.36 seconds and Holmwood Technical- 1:39.44 seconds.
Jamaica College clocked 1:25.73 seconds to win the Class 1 4x200m boys, beating St Catherine High-1:26.74 seconds and Herbert Morrison Technical- 1:27.38 seconds.
Kingston College ran 1:28.53 seconds to win Class 2, ahead of St Elizabeth Technical- 1:29.69 seconds and Calabar High- 1:29.90 seconds while St Jago won in Class 3, running 1:36.11 seconds, to beat St Catherine High- 1:36.32 seconds and Jamaica College- 1:37.05 seconds.
Paul A Reid
