Edwin Allen High into first ever football final

Edwin Allen High into first ever football finalTuesday, January 18, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High stayed on course for their first senior football title after they beat Manchester High 4-0 in the semi-final of the ISSA Ben Francis KO competition at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.
Richard Henry scored twice to lead Edwin Allen to their comfortable win as Manchester High's quest for their first senior title ended in defeat once again.
Both of Henry's goals came off spills by Manchester High's goalkeeper, Othneil Reid, the first in the 6th minute when he allowed a shot from Jahiem Harris to go through his legs and Henry followed through to poke it across the line.
Henry got his second goal in the 60th minute when Reid dropped a high cross and Henry was in the right place to collect the ball and stroke it into the far left corner.
Harris scored the third goal, in the 76th minute when he beat Reid with a free kick from the edge of the 18-yard area and Ackeem Mullings rounded out the scoring in time added on at the end of the second half.
-Paul A Reid
