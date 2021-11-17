Edwin Allen rebound with 11-0 trouncing of Claude McKay

Edwin Allen High recovered from the disappointment of their opening day loss in the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup competition last Friday with an 11-0 trouncing of Claude McKay High at the Turner’s Field on Tuesday.

There was going to be no hangover from the opening day loss to the champions for Edwin Allen, as they started the game on the right note with a goal in the 5th minute of play.

That early goal set the tone for the rest of the game as Edwin Allen kept their foot on the pedal.

Richard Henry and Jahiem Harris both scored hat tricks, while Ackeem Mullings had a two-timer. Jovaughn Thompson and Daniel Stewart were the other goal scorers in the game.

The first goal of the game was scored by Jaheem Thomas who found the back of the net directly from a corner kick as his deep shot went over the head of goalkeeper Warrick Constable before nestling inside the goal.

The second goal was a powerful left-footed effort from Harris as Constable stood and watched the ball creeping inside the far post. From then on it was pretty much one-way traffic as Edwin Allen ran rings around their opponents.

Mullings got the first of his two goals in the 35th minute, while the captain Thompson scored his goal on the stroke of halftime in the 45th minute.

Harris completed his hat trick in the second half with goals in the 55th and 75th minutes.

Henry scored his second goal in the 69th and the second goal from Mullings also came in the 69th minute as Edwin Allen scored two goals in quick succession.

Henry then completed his hat trick in the 81st minute to make it 10-0.

But the loudest cheers and biggest celebration was left for the last goal of the game, scored by young Daniel Stewart.

The smallest player on the Edwin Allen team, Stewart, who came on as a second-half substitute, was entrusted with a free-kick from the edge of the area which he fired home over the head of substitute goalkeeper Dusean Moodie, to round out the scoring two minutes from the final whistle.

Stewart was hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates, who celebrated his goal wildly.

The other results in Group E were, Clarendon College 0-0 Lennon High and Glenmuir High 4-1 Denbigh.