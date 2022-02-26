Edwin Allen set Class 1 4x100m record

KINGSTON, Jamaica — It did not take long for the first record to go at the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays at the national stadium today as the Edwin Allen High girls Class 1 4x100 metre team smashed the meeting record running 43.37 seconds to retain their title.

The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hall and Tia Clayton broke the old time of 44.48 seconds, beating Hydel High -- 44.40 seconds and St Jago High -- 45.50 seconds.

Edwin Allen won two of the four 4x100m relays as they also took the Class 4 in 48.39 seconds, beating Hydel High -- 48.78 seconds and Immaculate Conception -- 49.25 seconds.

Hydel High won the Class 2 race in 44.62 seconds, ahead of St Catherine High -- 46.25 seconds and St Jago High -- 47.08 seconds.

St Jago High were the Class 3 winner in 45.71 seconds, finishing ahead of Hydel High -- 46.45 seconds and Holmwood Technical -- 46.98 seconds.

Paul A Reid