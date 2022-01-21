Edwin Allen wins first football title

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Edwin Allen High created school history on Friday after they came from behind to beat former champions St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) 3-2 at the St Elizabeth Technical Sport Complex to lift the Ben Francis KO title, their first major football trophy.

Jahiem Harris scored twice in the second half including the winner in the 89th minute for Edwin Allen High to become the 15th team to lift the trophy in its 40th season and the sixth school in the last six years.

STETHS who were seeking a record equalling seventh title, fell behind but fought back to tie up the scores at 2-2 however, Edwin Allen High were not to be denied.

Negus Daley gave STETHS the lead after just six minutes when his shot from the right flank lodged into the low far corner, beating the Edwin Allen goalkeeper Kimani Matthews at the near post.

Edwin Allen equalised two minutes into the second half when Alwayne Bryan latched on to a rebound from his first shot to power it back past the STETHS goalkeeper and Harris gave them the lead in the 63rd minute with a shot from just on the edge of the area.

Substitute David Wright threw STETHS a life line in the 84th minute when he headed home the equaliser and they looked set to be headed to penalty kicks.

Harris had the last word however after he waltzed through the STETHS defence before letting fly with a powerful left footer that left the goalkeeper stranded at this near right post.

Paul A Reid