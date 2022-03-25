GANGSTER POLICE: Eight cops linked to Clarendon criminal organisation

GANGSTER POLICE: Eight cops linked to Clarendon criminal organisationFriday, March 25, 2022
|
Eight police officers are said to be members of the Clarendon-based Ronko Gang which is linked to shootings, robberies and abductions among other crimes in nine parishes between 2019 and 2021.
Four of the alleged bad cops along with other members of the gang were taken into custody during an operation on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey revealed at a media briefing.
Three of the other cops were already in custody including alleged gang leader Tafari Silvera, a police constable assigned to the St Andrew South police. Another policeman linked to the criminal network reportedly fled the island shortly after Silvera was arrested.
“The police have the capacity and the will to investigate our own… this investigation was as a result our own intelligence-led investigation,” Bailey said.
“We would like to declare that we will be unbiased in our approach to any member of the society who run afoul of the law…as long as there is sufficient evidence you will be prosecuted,” he added.
The 27-strong Ronko Gang has been linked to crimes across Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, St Catherine, St Mary, Trelawny, Kingston, St Andrew and St James.
The crimes include shootings, burglary, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, shop breaking, conspiracy to murder and abductions, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy