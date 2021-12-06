Eight firearms, several rounds of ammunition seized over the weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported that a total of eight firearms and 87 rounds of ammunition were seized between Friday, December 3 and Sunday, December 5.

CCU said the busts were made as law enforcers continue to heighten operational activities to increase public safety and security.

The firearms were discovered in Westmoreland, St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. A number of arrests were also made in connection to the finds.

According to CCU's reports, on Friday, December 3 about 10:15 pm, a driver of a motor vehicle was reportedly instructed to stop in Bethel Town, Westmoreland. The vehicle was searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol firearm was found. The five occupants of that vehicle were taken into custody.

Over in St Catherine, an Ak47 rifle, a 9mm pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition were seized on Saturday, December 4 following police operations on Clayton Close in Spanish Town. Reports are that about 5:15 am, a man, who is listed as a Person of Interest, was seen in a vehicle which was subsequently searched and the pistol found. The police also reports that minutes later, the rifle was discovered and the suspect arrested in connection with the seizure.

On Sunday, December 5 at approximately 9:00 am, a Browning 9mm pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition were seized during a snap raid on Olivier Road, Kinston 2. The firearm was found hidden in a chicken coop. One man was taken into custody. Hours later about 5:30 pm, lawmen assigned to the August Town Police Station seized a Taurus .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition in Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7. One man was also arrested after attempting to flee from the police.

Law enforcers indicate that while this incident was unfolding, the Constant Spring Police seized a Taurus 9mm pistol, a Beretta pistol and 32 rounds of ammunition in Ackee Walk, St Andrew. One man was accosted and the firearms, with the ammunition, were found in his possession. He was subsequently arrested.

Also on Sunday, members of the Quick Response Team were on patrol on Kew Lane, Kingston 5. Upon seeing the police, a group of men in the area ran. The premises which they occupied was subsequently searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition were found. One man was taken into custody.

Following these discoveries, the police are renewing their appeal to the public to report any suspected cases of illegal possession. Persons with information are being asked to contact Crime Stop at 311 to file reports.