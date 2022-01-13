Eight more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,300 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 107,721 and the death toll to 2,514.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 746 females and 594 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (727), St James (112), St Elizabeth (30), St Catherine (144), Westmoreland (32), St Mary (18), Clarendon (31), Manchester (85), St Ann (115), Trelawny (five), Hanover (three), St Thomas (33), and Portland (seven).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

- An 82-year-old male from Portland

- A 54-year-old female from St Ann

- A 74-year-old male from St Ann

- A 72-year-old female from St Ann

- A 75-year-old male from St Ann

- A 61-year-old male from St Catherine

- A 42-year-old female from St Catherine

- A 78-year-old female from St Catherine

Five other deaths are under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 99 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,850.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 53.3%.

There are 12,010 confirmed active cases on the island.