Eight murders reported between Friday and Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As the island's murder rate spirals out of control, police blotters indicate that eight people were murdered between Friday and Saturday, last week.

Four of the murders were recorded in St James, three in St Catherine and two in Clarendon.

The Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) reports that gunmen struck in the volatile community of Flankers in St James and shot dead 19-year-old Damion Smith. Two other men were shot and injured during that incident. The three men were walking home about 10:20 pm when the attackers pounced. The injured men are being treated at hospital.

A few hours before, the owner of a car wash at Longville Park in Clarendon was killed by a lone gunman at his place of business.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Ricardo Williams, also called 'Finger'.

The machete was the weapon of choice to snuff out the life of 50-year-old Orlando Brown of Sangsters Heights, also in Clarendon, about 8:30 pm Friday. Residents reported hearing a voice crying out for help and when they followed the sound it led them to a gully where Brown's body was seen with multiple chop wounds.

Police in Portmore, St Catherine were also kept busy when gunmen cut down 20-year-old Ramesh Spence, a construction worker of Twickenham Park. Spence, who is also called 'Knocks' or 'Tony' was shot dead as he walked home from work.

Death also rode its white horse to Hendon Norwood in St James when a gunman attacked and shot Odane Hunter also called 'Pree Dem' as he walked in the community on Saturday afternoon.

Also on Saturday, gunmen struck in Naggo Head, St Catherine, murdering 39-year-old technician Keran McCollin, as he walked in the community about 1:00 pm.

Gunmen also killed 43-year-old Shefton Miles, sales clerk of Shein Drive, Gregory Park, St Catherine. Miles was killed in Portmore Villa. Police report that residents reported hearing explosions and when they arrived on the scene Miles' lifeless body was seen lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, a dispute between two handcart vendors at the Market Circle in Montego Bay, St James, ended on Saturday with the stabbing death of 22-year-old Kemar Haffenden, otherwise called 'Red Plate'.