Eight new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, four deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported eight new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, March 15, bringing the infection total to 128,426 and total deaths to 2,855.

The new cases comprise five females and three males, with ages ranging from 12 years to 79 years.

The cases were recorded in Trelawny (two), St James (two), Westmoreland (one), St Ann (one), Kingston and St Andrew (one) and Clarendon (one).

The deceased are:

A 96-year-old female from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

A 92-year-old male from St Ann, whose death was previously under investigation

A 16-year-old male from St James, whose death was previously under investigation

A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

The deaths occurred between November 2020 and March 2022.

There were 97 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,730.

Currently, 65 people are hospitalised, four of whom are severely ill, while two are critically ill and eight are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.