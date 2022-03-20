Eight visitors held in The Bahamas for overstaying

Eight visitors held in The Bahamas for overstayingSunday, March 20, 2022
|
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas police recently held eight visitors who allegedly overstayed their time in the country.
According to police reports, the eight — seven from Ecuador, including a child and a Romanian — were found at a local resort last Thursday.
The police report that based on information, a search warrant was executed by a team of law enforcement officers from the Marine Section, the Southwestern Division and officers of the Immigration Department.
During the process, several rooms at the resort were searched, which led to the discovery of one Romanian male, three Ecuadorian males, three Ecuadorian females and one Ecuadorian child.
They were found to have occupied a number of rooms and had overstayed. They were subsequently arrested and taken into Immigration custody.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy