Eight visitors held in The Bahamas for overstaying

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Bahamas police recently held eight visitors who allegedly overstayed their time in the country.

According to police reports, the eight — seven from Ecuador, including a child and a Romanian — were found at a local resort last Thursday.

The police report that based on information, a search warrant was executed by a team of law enforcement officers from the Marine Section, the Southwestern Division and officers of the Immigration Department.

During the process, several rooms at the resort were searched, which led to the discovery of one Romanian male, three Ecuadorian males, three Ecuadorian females and one Ecuadorian child.

They were found to have occupied a number of rooms and had overstayed. They were subsequently arrested and taken into Immigration custody.