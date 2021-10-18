Elaine Thompson-Herah 'overjoyed' at National Honour

Olympic Games sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah says she is feeling "overjoyed" after being conferred with the national honour of Order of Distinction, Commander Class on Monday.

In a post to her official Instagram page on Monday morning, the world's fastest woman said her accomplishments were inspired by powerful women from Jamaica and around the world. She added that she hopes that her honour will inspire a new generation.

"I have been inspired and motivated by powerful women around the world, powerful women from my island home Jamaica. I feel so honoured and over joyed to be given this Order of Distinction Commander class by my nation. I now use this classification to help motivate and uplift women and young girls to strive without limits. To God be the glory," her post read.

Thompson-Herah created history last summer when she became the first woman to defend her 100m and 200m titles at the Olympic Games. She first achieved the feat in Rio in 2016 and followed up with record runs in both events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Both Thompson-Herah and multiple World and Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were recognised for their contributions to the field of sport on Monday. They are among 144 Jamaicans who were bestowed national honours in the 2021 edition of the National Honours and Awards ceremony.