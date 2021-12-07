Elaine Thompson-Herah receives diplomatic passport from Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Olympic Games sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah on Tuesday was presented with a diplomatic passport from the Government of Jamaica.

The presentation of the document was made to the Jamaican sprinter by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister.

"Elaine has displayed the best of Jamaica with extraordinary talent, confidence and passion," Holness posted on social media.

Last Wednesday, Thompson-Herah won the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year at a virtual awards ceremony.

She became the first woman to win 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold medals at one Olympics since Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.

Thompson-Herah also clocked the second-fastest 100m and 200m times in history (10.54, 21.53), trailing only Griffith Joyner's world records.

"I used the opportunity this morning to congratulate Elaine on being awarded the 2021 World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year," wrote Holness.

He added: "We are very proud of her achievements and encourage her to continue breaking records and expanding brand Jamaica."

In response, the sprinter expressed her gratitude for the passport, which makes it easier for her to travel overseas.

"Always have an attitude of gratitude. Thanks @andrewholnessjm @hon.oliviagrange for the hand over of my diplomatic passport," wrote Thompson-Herah on social media.

Since her accomplishments this summer, the sprinter has received seven awards, including being conferred with the national honour of Order of Distinction, Commander Class.