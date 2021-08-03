Elaine Thompson-Herah secures historic Olympic 'double double'Tuesday, August 03, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah cemented her legacy as one of the greatest female sprinters as she became the first woman to defend her Olympic sprint double title, smashing Merlene Ottey's 30 year-old national record along the way, in the final of the women's 200m in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Thompson-Herah, who had won the 100m earlier in the Games, came off the curve trailing several opponents including compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce but ran away from the field to secure a brilliant victory in 21.53 seconds (0.8m/s).
Fraser-Pryce was fourth in 21.94 seconds.
Namibia's 19 year-old Christine Mboma was second with a new World Under 20 record 21.81 seconds while American Gabrielle Thomas took the bronze in 21.87 seconds.
Paul A Reid
