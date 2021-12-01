Elaine is just awesome — Grange

Elaine is just awesome — GrangeWednesday, December 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange says she expected Olympian Elaine Thompson-Herah's selection as World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year 2021.
Elaine became the third Jamaican to win the award Wednesday, behind recipients Merlene Ottey and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
In a statement shortly after the announcement, Grange said, “This nation is so happy for Elaine and proud of her for winning the top award for women in track and field for 2021. But she put her hands up with her performances in the Olympics and World Games. In fact, she has enjoyed one of the finest sprint seasons in history, retaining her 100m and 200m titles in 10.61 seconds and 21.53 seconds in Tokyo as well as adding another gold medal to her collection in the 4x100m relay, which she and her colleagues won in national record time of 41.02 seconds.”
She noted that Elaine did not just stop there because in her first race after the Olympics “she won the 100m in a world leading time of 10.54 seconds which makes her second on the all-time list for the 100m and 200m”.
“It is so great, Elaine now makes it a trio of Female Athletes of the Year for Jamaica.
“We salute Elaine Thompson-Herah. She is just awesome!” the sport minister said.
