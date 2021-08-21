Elaine wins in Oregon, clocks new 100m national record

EUGENE, Oregon— Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah blazed to a new Jamaican national record of 10.54 seconds (0.m/s) to put to bed the question of who is the best female 100-metre runner in the world as she won the star studded race at the Prefontaine Classic at the newly refurbished Hayward Field in the United States today.

Thompson-Herah broke her weeks-old national record of 10.61 seconds that she ran when she won the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics. Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce was second in 10.73 seconds and Shericka Jackson third in a new personal best 10.76 seconds as they repeated their finish from the Olympics when they swept the medals.

The fourth Jamaican in the race Briana Williams was eighth in 11.09 seconds.

The much hyped race failed to live up to its billing as American Sha'Carri Richardson who was expected to prove her credentials after missing the Olympic Games in Tokyo was last in 11.14 seconds.

Paul A Reid