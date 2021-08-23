Elderly St Ann man found with head bashed in

OCHO RIOS, St Ann -- Police are investigating the death of an 81-year-old man who was found dead at his St Ann home on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 81-year-old Norman Campbell of Goshen District.

Reports from the Brown’s Town police are that about 1:46 pm, Campbell’s body was found in his bed with his head bashed in.

Officers were subsequently alerted and Campbell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.