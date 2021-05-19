Elderly St Ann man succumbs to crash injuries

ST ANN, Jamaica — Seventy-nine-year-old Trevor Tracey of Priory district, St Ann died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Priory main road in the parish on Monday, May 17.

The police said Tracy was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota Corolla motor car. The incident happened about 7:30 am.

Tracy was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, May 18.

The police said the driver of the motor car was warned for prosecution.