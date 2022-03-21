Elderly St Ann woman missing

Elderly St Ann woman missingMonday, March 21, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Sixty-seven-year-old Olga Eason, a domestic helper of Retirement District, Brown's Town, St Ann has been missing since Saturday, March 12.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.
Reports from the Brown's Town Police are that about 4:30 pm, Eason was last seen in her community. Her mode of dress at the time of her disappearance is not known. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Olga Eason is asked to contact the Brown's Town Police at 876-975-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
