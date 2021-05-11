Elderly Westmoreland man on murder charge

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man who allegedly chopped another and killed him after they got into an argument in his Savanna-la-Mar community in Westmoreland on Thursday, May 6, has been charged with murder.

Sixty-eight-year-old Lloyd Jolly of Meylers Avenue in the community was charged yesterday following an interview conducted in the presence of his attorney.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Jason Somerville of Strathbogie district in the parish.

According to the police, Jolly and Somerville got into an argument about 12:30 pm, during which Jolly allegedly used a machete to chop Somerville to the left side of his neck.

Somerville was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said Jolly turned himself in to the police that same day and was arrested.