Elderly bicycle rider killed in traffic mishap

Elderly bicycle rider killed in traffic mishapWednesday, December 01, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Sixty-eight-year-old Eldin 'Dinnabud' Williams, died on the spot this afternoon after he was struck by a car.
The incident occurred while Williams was riding his bicycle in front of the Petersfield Primary School in Westmoreland.
The driver of the car, who parked a few metres away from Williams’ body after the incident, is now in police custody. The police say he is from Petersfield, in the parish while Williams lived at Bastard Cedar Walk.
Daina Davy
