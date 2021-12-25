Elderly couple killed in St Elizabeth fire

Elderly couple killed in St Elizabeth fireSaturday, December 25, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here are confirming the death of an elderly couple in a fire which destroyed their dwelling early Christmas morning on Lover's Lane in New Town, Black River.
Deputy Superintendent Rohan Elliott of the St Elizabeth Police told OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone that the charred remains of Monica Brown, 77, and her common law husband Leroy Stewart, who was said to be in his 60s, were discovered after the blaze was put out by firefighters.
The ageing two-room house was destroyed. Reports say Brown and Stewart occupied one room. The occupant of the other room was absent.
Early speculation was that the fire started accidentally.
“We don't suspect foul play,” Elliott told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Reliable sources say there was no electricity at the premises but that the couple used candles for lighting.
Mayor of Black River, Derrick Sangster expressed great sadness at news of the tragedy.
“It's a terrible thing to hear news like this first thing on Christmas Day … my sympathies go out to all relatives and friends,” said Sangster, who is councillor for the Mountainside Division in the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.
Garfield Myers
