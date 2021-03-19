Elderly encouraged to take COVID vaccine amid fatality rate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Professor of Public Health and Ageing at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr Denise Eldemire- Shearer, has reiterated the importance of senior citizens taking the COVID-19 vaccine amid a high fatality rate among the group contracting the virus.

“I would like to join the prime minister in appealing to all our seniors. We need to ensure that it is seniors from every area of Jamaica that come out to be vaccinated,” she said.

“We do have 350,000 older people across Jamaica and if you look at the rates of infection, they are not at 40 and 50 per cent, which is what is being seen in other countries. We are still at about 16 per cent among older people. However, the death rate among older people is high,” she said at a vaccine virtual town hall this morning.

“Seventy-one per cent of deaths are in the over 60 population and if you look at the increasing five-year bands, you will find that it increases to the over 80s where it is over 25 per cent. This has led to fear,” she added.

Dr Eldemire- Shearer said the elderly have been adhering to the stay at home order imposed by the government.

“Older people are listening to the stay at home order. All you have to do is drive on the streets and see it. All you have to do is go to our doctor's offices, they are missing appointments,” she stressed.

“All you have to do is see the rush on some of the vaccination centres. They are afraid of getting COVID,” she added.

She pointed out that a high percentage of senior citizens have comorbidities.

“The risk factors that have been identified worldwide, Jamaica is no different, are the comorbidities. Seventy-two per cent of Jamaica's elderly have at least one comorbidity, hypertension and diabetes in particular,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will be prioritising people 75 years and older for vaccination for the week of March 22 to 28.

Kasey Williams