VIDEO: Elderly man dies in fire

VIDEO: Elderly man dies in fireFriday, May 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An elderly man has perished in a fire that gutted his home on Gresham Road, Woodford Park in Kingston today.
The man is believed to be in his 70s.
Member of Parliament for South East St Andrew, Julian Robinson who visited the scene today said while there have been many fires in the community, there are rarely deaths.
“We have fires but it is rare that we actually have a death, but I think the reason is, he's an elderly man, wasn't able to move very quickly,” Robinson said.
“The neighbours here, they also had to evacuate their house based on the fire so you know it's a sad situation all around and we will do the best we can to help those who have been affected,” he continued.
He said the elderly man had a young caretaker who “had actually gone to the house earlier, went out to get something to cook for him and while he was out, the house caught fire”.
Noting that this loss is tragic for the entire community, Robinson extended his condolences to the family and caregivers.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
