Elderly man hit by minibus in Manchester, hospitalised

Elderly man hit by minibus in Manchester, hospitalisedTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — An elderly man has been hospitalised after he was hit by a minibus in Porus, Manchester earlier today.
Preliminary reports are that about 12:00 pm the driver of a Toyota Hiace minibus was overtaking a line of traffic near Trinity, when he lost control of the vehicle.
The bus went off road, hitting the elderly man whose relatives say is in his 60s.
Carol Morgan, a cousin of the injured man, said he was standing in front of a bar when he was hit by the bus and flung into a tomato garden.
She accused the driver of video-taping her injured relative, before fleeing the scene.
A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that the driver turned up at the Porus police station after the accident.
The injured man was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he has been admitted.
- Kasey Williams
