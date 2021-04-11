Elderly woman found wandering in Bridgeport, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An elderly woman was found wandering along Dodge Road in Bridgeport, St Catherine on Saturday April 10, the police have reported.

The woman gave her name as Aphredite Latvatski of Smith Avenue, Morant Bay in St Thomas.

She is of brown complexion slim build and is about five feet eight inches tall and dressed in a blue blouse, black and white skirt and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information that can assist the Bridgeport Police in confirming this woman's identity and uniting her with her relatives may call (876) 988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.