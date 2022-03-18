Elderly woman gunned down in Southboro, Portmore

Elderly woman gunned down in Southboro, PortmoreFriday, March 18, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— An elderly woman was gunned down in the community of Southboro in Portmore at about 11:45 am on Friday.
The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) of the police confirmed the incident but could not confirm the identity of the woman who was killed.
"Police personnel are on the scene right now," a CCU representative said.
Anecdotal reports are that the woman had recently been interviewed by a TV news team where she objected strongly to the ongoing shootings in the area. She had reportedly moved out of the area for a few days and had only recently returned to the community before this tragedy.
Last week, the security forces imposed a curfew in the area in order to restore calm following a number of shootings and reprisals. The police had been keeping a close watch on the area after an attack on residents of Laurel Path in Southboro two weeks ago, leaving one person with bullet wounds. Nine houses were shot up by gunmen in that incident.
READ: Curfew imposed in section of Bridgeport, St Catherine
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy