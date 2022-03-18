Elderly woman gunned down in Southboro, Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— An elderly woman was gunned down in the community of Southboro in Portmore at about 11:45 am on Friday.

The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) of the police confirmed the incident but could not confirm the identity of the woman who was killed.

"Police personnel are on the scene right now," a CCU representative said.

Anecdotal reports are that the woman had recently been interviewed by a TV news team where she objected strongly to the ongoing shootings in the area. She had reportedly moved out of the area for a few days and had only recently returned to the community before this tragedy.

Last week, the security forces imposed a curfew in the area in order to restore calm following a number of shootings and reprisals. The police had been keeping a close watch on the area after an attack on residents of Laurel Path in Southboro two weeks ago, leaving one person with bullet wounds. Nine houses were shot up by gunmen in that incident.

