Elderly woman perishes in Mandeville house fire

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — An elderly woman this morning perished in a fire at her home on Sheridon Drive, Fairbank Park in Mandeville.

She has been identified as 76-year-old Yvonne Findley.

Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Rohan Powell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the brigade received a call shortly after 1:00 am.

“When we responded, there was a house fully engulfed in flames. We eventually had three units — two from Christiana and one from Mandeville — responding to the fire,” he said.

The woman's charred remains were later found when the fire was extinguished about 7:00 am.

Findley reportedly lived alone in her ten apartment house, which the brigade said has an estimated damage of $40 million.

Kasey Williams