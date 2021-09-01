Electors urged to renew voter ID cards

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is urging all registered electors, whose voter ID card was issued in 2015 or before, to visit an EOJ constituency office now to renew.

According to the EOJ, it is far advanced in the production of the newly designed ID card and is expected to begin phasing out the expired ID cards this year.

It said to date, close to 750,000 new cards have been printed; to include electors who have requested the renewal and those whose ID card was automatically printed.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, appealed to electors who have not yet renewed their ID card.

“We believe there may be quite a few electors who have not yet renewed their ID card. We don't want you to wait until the last minute so I am encouraging you to go and renew as soon as possible. Electors can visit any EOJ constituency office to do the renewal. We are now preparing to distribute the new cards to replace the current ID card which expires December 31, 2021,” he said.

Brown also reassured the public that the EOJ is carefully managing the renewal and distribution process.

“A number of factors have affected the production and distribution of the new Voter ID card. However, we are now far advanced with the printing of these cards and we are finalizing the distribution process to ensure a smooth transition. We thank our electors as well as the members of the business community for their patience as we prepare to issue the new ID cards,” he said.

The renewal can be done at any EOJ constituency office, regardless of where electors are registered to vote. However, electors whose ID cards were issued in 2016 or after are not required to visit the EOJ office to renew as they will be contacted to collect their new cards at the appropriate time.

For further information, electors may visit the ECJ website at www.ecj.com.jm, email eojinfo@eoj.com.jm, call (876) 922-0425-9 or 888-991-VOTE (8683) or follow the social media pages @ecjamaica.