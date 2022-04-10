Electrical issue affecting operations at new NWC Martha Brae facility

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers served by the New Martha Brae Treatment Plant in Trelawny that the current disruption in their regular water supply is due to an electrical issue at the facility.

According to a release, the affected areas include Falmouth, Rock, Cooper's Pen, Trelawny Beach Hotel, Salt Marsh, Davis Pen, Wiltshire, Scarlett Hall, Martha Brae, Daniel Town, Greenwood, Rose Hall, Coral Gardens, Ironshore, Granville, Green Park, Schawfield and its environs.

The NWC says its maintenance team is currently working to resolve the issue and regrets any inconvenience the service disruption may have caused.