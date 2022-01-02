Electrician becomes St Ann's first murder victim in 2022

Electrician becomes St Ann's first murder victim in 2022Sunday, January 02, 2022
ST ANN, Jamaica — The garden parish of St Ann recorded its first murder for 2022 when an electrician was gunned down outside a shop in the community of Knapdale on Saturday.
Dead is 37-year-old Everett Duncan, of Knapdale near Brown's Town, in the parish.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that about 12:30 pm, Duncan was leaving a shop where he had earlier made a purchase when a motor car drove up.
An armed man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Duncan several times.
The gunman then made his escape from the scene in the car.
Duncan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
