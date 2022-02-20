Electronic land titling project allocated $900 million

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A sum of $900 million will be spent in the new fiscal year to continue implementation of the Electronic Land Titling Project.

The project, which commenced in April 2021, aims to improve the efficiency of the land-registration process from the point of application through to the issuing of a legally binding proof of title.

The money to carry out further project activities has been allotted in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

For the 2022/2023 period under the project, it is anticipated that the contract award to the vendor selected for the supply of the electronic land titling database software will be finalised; and installation of the titling database software will commence.

By December 2021, the project management office became operational; and the required software was selected.

The Electronic Land Titling Project is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Government of Jamaica and is slated to end in March 2027.