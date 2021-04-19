Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in South African park

Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in South African parkMonday, April 19, 2021
|
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AFP) –Breeding elephants trampled a suspected rhino poacher to death at the weekend in South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, an official said Monday.
Rangers on routine patrol spotted three poachers who ran into the elephant herd while trying to flee.
The rangers later discovered a "badly trampled" man who had succumbed to his injuries, according to South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesman Isaac Phaahla.
Another man was also attacked but managed to flee, while a third was in custody.
The rangers recovered a rifle and an axe, Phaahla said.
Poachers, who are part of a global trafficking syndicate, shoot rhinos and chop off their horns to feed an insatiable demand in Asia where they are used in traditional medicine or believed to be an aphrodisiac.
South Africa, home to about 80 percent of the world's rhino population, has been a haven for poachers, with much of the killing concentrated in Kruger.
But the slaughter has decreased over the past six years.
In 2020, the rhino death toll dropped by a third to 394 over the previous year, according to government statistics.
Nevertheless, Phaahla told AFP, incursions have not decreased, and can total up to 40 a day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy