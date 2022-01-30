Eleven additional COVID-19 deaths, 460 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has reported 460 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 124,102 and the death toll to 2,650.

The deaths include three persons from Kingston and St Andrew; two women ages 76 and 87, and a 91-year-old man.

Four people from St Catherine also died; two women, ages 31 and 76 and two men ages 33 and 86. The other deaths were a 79-year-old male from Manchester, an 89-year-old man from St Elizabeth, a 74-year-old woman from Portland and a 66-year-old from St Thomas.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between January 23-28.

Of the 460 newly reported cases, there were 260 females and 200 males with ages ranging from 22 days to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (74), St Catherine (69), St Ann (63), St James (58), Clarendon (41), Manchester (28), Westmoreland (27), Trelawny (22), St Thomas, Portland (21 each), St Mary (18), St Elizabeth (11) and Hanover (seven).



The country also recorded 199 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,657.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 46.3%.

There are currently 570 people in hospital with the virus.