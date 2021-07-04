Elsa brings flooding to some sections of Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica – As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to ravage Jamaica, sections of Clarendon are feeling her wrath Sunday.

Longville Park, New Village in Cornpiece, Lionel Town and sections of New Bowens are among the areas in the central Jamaica parish now experiencing flooding due to heavy rains.

Mayor for Clarendon, Winston Maragh said the flooding is caused by the sand and gravel flowing into the drains and clogging them up.

Residents continue to brace for further impacts Elsa may cause.

Observer Online shares photos in the slider.

-- Xavier Allen