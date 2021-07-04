Elsa brings flooding to some sections of Clarendon

Elsa brings flooding to some sections of ClarendonSunday, July 04, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica – As Tropical Storm Elsa continues to ravage Jamaica, sections of Clarendon are feeling her wrath Sunday.
Longville Park, New Village in Cornpiece, Lionel Town and sections of New Bowens are among the areas in the central Jamaica parish now experiencing flooding due to heavy rains.
Mayor for Clarendon, Winston Maragh said the flooding is caused by the sand and gravel flowing into the drains and clogging them up.
Residents continue to brace for further impacts Elsa may cause.
Observer Online shares photos in the slider.
-- Xavier Allen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy