Elsa moves closer to Jamaica, tropical storm conditions expected Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Elsa moves closer to the island, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rainfall, on Sunday.

The Meterological Service of Jamaica said Elsa has slowed down and appears to be re-organisng just east of the island. At 4:00 am the centre of the storm was located about 79 kilometres (49 miles) east-northeast of Morant Point.

The forecast is for rainfall, which began to affect the island Saturday evening, to continue to spread across most parishes Sunday as the centre of the tropical storm remains close to Jamaica.

Flash flooding is likely in low-lying and flood prone areas with 75-150 millimetres (three to six inches) of rainfall in the forecast, the met office said, adding that winds reaching to near tropical-storm-force are expected to affect the island during at least the next six to 12 hours, possibly generating one-metre (3-foot) storm surges along coastal areas of northeastern parishes.

Elsa is now moving towards the west-northwest near 22 km/h (14 mph), and a further decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday, followed by a turn towards the northwest Sunday night or Monday, the met office said.

On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to move away from southwestern Haiti over the next few hours getting closer to Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba later Sunday morning. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 100 km/h (65 mph), with higher gusts, according to the met office, noting that some slight strengthening is possible Sunday as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba; however, gradual weakening is forecast to occur Sunday night and Monday while the storm moves across Cuba.