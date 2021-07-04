Elsa now moving away from Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Tropical Storm warning remains in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to produce widespread rainfall and flash flooding across the island. This means that conditions associated with a tropical storm will continue today.

According to the National Meteorological Centre, at 1:00 pm the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near Latitude 19.3 degrees North, Longitude 77.4 degrees West, or about 95 kilometres (60 miles) north of Discovery Bay and 105 kilometres (65 miles) northeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Elsa is moving towards the northwest near 22 km/h (14 mph), and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from Jamaica this afternoon, near or over eastern Cuba this evening, and approach central Cuba late tonight and early Monday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 95 km/h (60 mph), with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today and tonight as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba; however, gradual weakening is forecast to occur on Monday when Elsa moves across Cuba. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 km (115 miles) from the centre.

Although Elsa has begun to move away, periods of heavy rainfall will continue to spread across the island this afternoon while the tropical storm remains nearby. Flash flooding and possible landslides will occur in low-lying and flood prone areas today with 75-150 millimetres (3-6 inches) of rainfall in the forecast. Strong gusty winds are also possible during thunderstorms for at least the next 6-12 hours.

Small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.