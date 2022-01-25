Elton John postpones Texas concerts after getting COVID-19

Elton John postpones Texas concerts after getting COVID-19Tuesday, January 25, 2022
DALLAS, Texas (AP) — Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.
The entertainer's team released a statement saying John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” and that he and the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”
John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on January 25 and January 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”
John's rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on January 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.
John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.
