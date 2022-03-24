End appeals to the Privy Council now, says PNPYO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) says it welcomes news coming from both Government and Opposition that plans are moving ahead to make Jamaica a Republic.

In a release, the youth arm of the PNP said they are pleased that what was once touted as "mere symbolism" by Prime Minister Andrew Holness is now being embraced as the next step forward for the country.

Still, the PNPYO shared that while the Government contemplates Jamaica's road to becoming a republic, the country's leaders should also seriously consider "divesting itself of appeals to Her Majesty in Council through the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC).”

According to their release, the PNPYO believes it is time for Jamaica to accede to the jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as its final court of appeal.

"The anachronistic system of appeals to the JCPC has no place in Jamaica's judicial system and makes a mockery of our independence," their statement read.

"This is the lowest hanging of all fruits when it comes to constitutional reform and the modernization of the Jamaican society. If the Government is sincere about completing our independence and truly wants to send a signal in our 60th year, the Prime Minister must instruct the necessary officers to bring the required Bills to Parliament for debate and passage," said PNPYO Acting President, Dexroy Martin.

The PNPYO contends that that given the fact that the Opposition's support is firmly behind this move there is no reason for any further delay.

"Jamaicans will recall that twice, the PNP has sought to fix this anomaly in our judicial system but twice the Jamaica Labour Party voted against it, thus preventing this needed change. The Bills have been drafted since 2015, they just need to be dusted off and updated. All it takes is the will by the Government to start the process,” Martin said.



"While reparations and Republic status would be welcome, reparations are not in our remit to give, Britain must accept its error and compensate, which we believe they have an obligation to do. Moving to republic status is a lengthy and costly process, which may not be completed this year. This is further compounded by the Prime Minister's announcement, on multiple occasions, of no elections in the year of Jamaica's 60th independence," the PNPYO statement said.

"Moving to being a republic requires a referendum, which has all the trappings of a national election. Replacing the Privy Council does not suffer from any of these maladies and would be a welcome symbol and practical commitment to completing the journey of independence."

"It does not make sense to remove the Queen as Head of State but still appeal to her through the Privy Council. It makes more sense to sever ties with the JCPC and then remove Her Majesty as Jamaica's Head of State," Martin added.

"Furthermore, judges of the Privy Council have been on record prodding Commonwealth countries to exit the Privy Council, there is no good reason for us to be hanging on for dear life, especially when the majority of citizens cannot access the court due to visa restrictions and travel costs”.



With that said, the PNPYO urged the Government of Jamaica to "move with alacrity and bring the three necessary Bills to Parliament before the end of April so that the process can commence."

"The time has come for Jamaica to turn the corner on our colonial past and the legacies it has bequeathed to us. Where it is within our powers to enact this, there should be no delay," the statement said.