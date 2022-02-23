Enforcement notice served on person illegally mining sand in Great Bay/Treasure Beach — Samuda

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — An enforcement notice and a cessation order have been served on the individual who has been illegally mining [quarrying] sand in the Great Bay/Treasure Beach area of St Elizabeth.

Senator Mathew Samuda, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, who has responsibility for the environment and climate change, made the announcement Wednesday as he addressed the bi-weekly post-Cabinet media briefing at Jamaica House.

He noted that the illegal activity was putting the sand dunes in the area that are estimated to be up to 5,000 years-old at risk, thus threatening the surrounding communities. The minister acknowledged that mining in the geologically sensitive area was of significant concern to residents.

“And I wish to assure all residents of the Great Bay area and by extension the Treasure Beach area that we will be taking steps to ensure that the area is rehabilitated appropriately.

“I wish to also advise citizens that we will be moving to ensure that the full extent of the law is applied to this case,” said Samuda. He is also encouraging citizens to bring to the attention of the relevant authorities, matters of environmental concern.

Said the minister: “NEPA [National Environment and Planning Agency], the police, no enforcement agency will ever have the full footprint that we wish we would have in Jamaica so we need you to be our eyes and ears. When matters of this nature are brought to our attention we will take the strongest possible action possible within the law”.

The de facto environment minister said the government was aware that the issue of sand mining in particular has been of concern to citizens for a long time “and we intend to work diligently to strengthen the laws that are related to this space, as well as to ensure that our enforcement keeps pace,” he said.

He added that the government will begin taking steps to look at the legal protection of the area and the sand dunes along the southern corridor.

“These sand dunes would have been formed some 5,000 years ago, and we believe they warrant the protection under the environmental laws of Jamaica”.

Last Friday, a stop order was issued by NEPA in relation to the mining of the sand dunes. This came after residents voiced their concerns that the community could become flooded as a result of the mining.

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) also spoke out against the illicit and potentially dangerous activity.

JET had cited that the dunes could be up to 5,000 years old and warned that their removal may have significant consequences for the nearby coastal communities.

JET shared that coastal sand dunes protect communities and critical infrastructure, like roads and bridges, from storms. Additionally, the environment watchdog noted that the area being zoned for residential use meant no mining or quarrying should be taking place there.