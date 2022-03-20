England attack in hope of victory over West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — With their sights set on a declaration to try and force victory, England raced along at better than a run-a-minute to reach 185 for six in their second innings, a lead of 281, at lunch on the final day of the second Test against the West Indies on Sunday.

While their run-scoring efforts were frustrated by several brief stoppages for rain at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the visitors still achieved their objective in putting the match beyond the reach of the home side.

After England resumed at 40 without loss, attacking innings from Dan Lawrence (41) and opener Zak Crawley (40) led a selfless effort in which every England batsman who came to the crease, until just before the end of the session, eschewed caution in prioritising the team objective.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and pacer Jayden Seales were the prime beneficiaries of that unrestrained aggression, taking two wickets each while senior fast bowler Kemar Roach and the other seamer in the West Indies armoury, Alzarri Joseph, took a wicket apiece.

Following the dismissal of Lawrence via a catch by Joseph at long-on off Seales, the momentum slowed in an odd passage of play as the lunch approached.

Obviously playing to instructions, Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes were content pick up singles until the break.

Joe Root, who was one of the wickets to fall cheaply, was likely to declare England's innings at the interval and give his bowlers two sessions and a possible 65 overs to claim the ten West Indies wickets required to earn victory and take a 1-0 series lead ahead of the final match starting in Grenada on Thursday.

England were in a similar situation at the end of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, where after setting the home side a target of 286, they reduced the West Indies to 67 for four before "Man of the Match" Nkrumah Bonner and former captain Jason Holder batted through the rest of the afternoon to ensure a draw.