England beat West Indies by 34 runs in 4th T20

England beat West Indies by 34 runs in 4th T20Saturday, January 29, 2022
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP)— Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball as England beat the West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth Twenty20 international in Bridgetown on Saturday to level the five-match series at 2-2.
West Indies, set 194 for victory, were restricted to 158 for five with off-spinner Moeen taking two for 28 in four overs.
Earlier Moeen, captaining England in place of the injured Eoin Morgan, top-scored with a rapid 63 in his side's 193 for six.
The series concludes when the teams return to the Kensington Oval on Sunday.
